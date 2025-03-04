India Accelerates Green Hydrogen Push with Launch of Hydrogen-Powered Truck Trials

Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Shri Pralhad Joshi, reaffirmed India’s commitment to becoming a global leader in green hydrogen production and utilization at the flag-off ceremony of the country’s first fleet of hydrogen-powered truck trials in New Delhi. The Minister emphasized the transformative impact of the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM) and India’s strides towards achieving energy independence through clean energy solutions.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India has positioned itself at the forefront of the global green energy transition. With an allocation of ₹19,744 crore, the NGHM aims to establish India as a key player in green hydrogen production, storage, and applications across diverse sectors. The country has already achieved significant milestones, including the awarding of 4,12,000 TPA of green hydrogen production capacity and the approval of 3 GW of electrolyser manufacturing capacity per annum. Additionally, seven pilot projects have been launched in transportation, shipping, steel, and energy storage, along with the publication of 88 industry standards to ensure safety and scalability.

India’s 2030 Green Hydrogen Targets

Minister Joshi outlined India’s ambitious goals for 2030, which include:

Producing 5 million metric tons (MMT) of green hydrogen annually

Installing 60-100 GW of electrolyser capacity

Adding 125 GW of renewable energy capacity dedicated to hydrogen production

These initiatives are expected to reduce 50 million metric tons of CO₂ emissions annually, save ₹1 lakh crore in fossil fuel imports, and attract investments worth ₹8 lakh crore. The government also plans to expand green hydrogen infrastructure through strategic collaborations between public and private sector stakeholders.

Hydrogen-Powered Truck Trials: A Game-Changer for Mobility

The launch of hydrogen-powered truck trials marks a significant shift in India’s mobility sector by reducing dependence on fossil fuels and enhancing energy security. As the third-largest oil consumer and fourth-largest crude oil importer, India aims to leverage hydrogen technology to decrease reliance on imported fuels. The first batch of three hydrogen-powered heavy-duty trucks will operate on key freight corridors, including the Faridabad–Delhi NCR and Ahmedabad–Surat–Vadodara routes.

To support this transition, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is establishing hydrogen refueling stations in multiple locations, including Faridabad, Vadodara, Pune, and Balasore. These stations will play a pivotal role in ensuring the widespread adoption of hydrogen fuel in commercial transportation.

Government and Industry Collaboration for Green Energy Expansion

Shri Joshi credited Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari for his pioneering efforts in promoting hydrogen-powered mobility and fostering innovation in the sector. He emphasized the need for a collaborative approach, urging industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers to support India’s green energy revolution.

“With the right policies, investments, and industry partnerships, India is well on its way to becoming a global hub for green hydrogen technology. This will not only drive sustainable economic growth but also position India as a leader in clean energy innovation,” said Minister Joshi.

Looking Ahead: India’s Green Hydrogen Future

The government remains committed to integrating green hydrogen into India’s energy ecosystem by strengthening production capabilities, refining safety standards, and expanding hydrogen refueling infrastructure nationwide. The push towards green hydrogen aligns with India’s broader vision of achieving carbon neutrality and promoting sustainable energy solutions on a global scale.

As India accelerates its transition towards a clean energy future, the successful deployment of hydrogen-powered transport solutions is set to redefine the country’s energy landscape, enhance energy security, and contribute to a more sustainable and self-reliant economy.