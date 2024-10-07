Ladakh Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike: A Call for Ladakh's Constitutional Safeguards

Sonam Wangchuk, a prominent activist from Ladakh, expressed his frustration on Monday over unkept promises by the Home Ministry concerning meetings with leaders to discuss Ladakh's future. The activist, who has trekked on foot from Leh, is calling for definitive assurances from leaders in the capital city.

Wangchuk, who has initiated a hunger strike, emphasized that as part of the world's largest democracy, he should have the opportunity to convey his concerns directly to the leadership. He criticized the government's plans to establish power plants in the Himalayas for threatening the livelihoods of local herdsmen, while also addressing the broader issue of climate change exacerbated by city lifestyles.

Despite claiming ongoing work, there has been no formal communication from the authorities. Wangchuk warns of the dire consequences of glacier melt, foreseeing a future where locals become climate refugees. His protest aims to secure statehood and constitutional inclusion under the Sixth Schedule, a move backed by entities like the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance.

