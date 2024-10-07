Left Menu

Ladakh Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike: A Call for Ladakh's Constitutional Safeguards

Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk criticizes unfulfilled promises by India's Home Ministry regarding constitutional safeguards for Ladakh. He highlights the impact of global warming on the region, urging sustainable action. Wangchuk is on a hunger strike to demand inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 17:53 IST
Ladakh Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike: A Call for Ladakh's Constitutional Safeguards
Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sonam Wangchuk, a prominent activist from Ladakh, expressed his frustration on Monday over unkept promises by the Home Ministry concerning meetings with leaders to discuss Ladakh's future. The activist, who has trekked on foot from Leh, is calling for definitive assurances from leaders in the capital city.

Wangchuk, who has initiated a hunger strike, emphasized that as part of the world's largest democracy, he should have the opportunity to convey his concerns directly to the leadership. He criticized the government's plans to establish power plants in the Himalayas for threatening the livelihoods of local herdsmen, while also addressing the broader issue of climate change exacerbated by city lifestyles.

Despite claiming ongoing work, there has been no formal communication from the authorities. Wangchuk warns of the dire consequences of glacier melt, foreseeing a future where locals become climate refugees. His protest aims to secure statehood and constitutional inclusion under the Sixth Schedule, a move backed by entities like the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024