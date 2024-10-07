Coal Minister Reddy Advocates Increased Mining for Self-Reliance

Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy highlighted the need to expand mining activities and initiate new projects to ensure India's self-reliance in coal production. He urged Coal India Ltd, the state-owned coal major, and its subsidiaries to meet their annual production targets to satisfy domestic fossil fuel demands.

Reddy pledged comprehensive government support, including land acquisition and environmental clearances, to further these efforts. The coal ministry indicated this support aims to enhance mining efficiency across the country.

During his visit to the Nagpur headquarters of Coal India Ltd's Western Coalfields Ltd, Reddy assessed the company's productivity and dispatch performance. He received a detailed presentation on production metrics and pledged that WCL will meet its annual goals by fiscal year-end.

