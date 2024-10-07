India's Green Energy Challenge: Reaching the 2030 Milestone
India's clean energy technology capacity is set to grow significantly by 2030. However, the country faces challenges such as technological gaps, labor shortages, and infrastructure issues that may prevent it from meeting its green energy targets, despite government efforts and policy support.
- Country:
- India
India is on the brink of a clean energy transformation, with projections indicating a significant rise in its technology capacity by 2030. However, challenges such as technological innovation gaps, skilled labor shortages, and inconsistent policy enforcement pose serious obstacles to meeting the country's ambitious green energy targets.
The government aims for 50 percent of the electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel resources by 2030. Measures like tariffs on imported goods, direct incentives, and approved manufacturer lists have been introduced to support local manufacturing and innovation.
Despite these favorable policies, India struggles with reaching its solar PV and wafer production goals, and faces hurdles in aligning wind turbine products with global standards. The country also needs further investments in its offshore wind sector, essential to achieving full self-sufficiency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Anti-Offshore Wind Campaigns Threaten Industry’s Future
Inox Wind Secures Rs 2,200 Crore Financing from ICICI Bank-led Consortium
JSW MG Motor India Unveils MG Windsor: Launches India's First Intelligent CUV
Gaobeidian Hosts 2024 International Windoor Festival Focusing on Green Buildings
Datta Power Infra Secures Rs 1,500 Crore for 500 MW Renewable Energy Projects