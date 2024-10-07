Left Menu

India's Green Energy Challenge: Reaching the 2030 Milestone

India's clean energy technology capacity is set to grow significantly by 2030. However, the country faces challenges such as technological gaps, labor shortages, and infrastructure issues that may prevent it from meeting its green energy targets, despite government efforts and policy support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 19:07 IST
India is on the brink of a clean energy transformation, with projections indicating a significant rise in its technology capacity by 2030. However, challenges such as technological innovation gaps, skilled labor shortages, and inconsistent policy enforcement pose serious obstacles to meeting the country's ambitious green energy targets.

The government aims for 50 percent of the electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel resources by 2030. Measures like tariffs on imported goods, direct incentives, and approved manufacturer lists have been introduced to support local manufacturing and innovation.

Despite these favorable policies, India struggles with reaching its solar PV and wafer production goals, and faces hurdles in aligning wind turbine products with global standards. The country also needs further investments in its offshore wind sector, essential to achieving full self-sufficiency.

