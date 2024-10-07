Revamping India's Defense: T-90 Bhishma Overhauled in Transformative Move

In a pivotal moment of India's 'Decade of Transformation', the Indian Army has unveiled the overhauled T-90 Bhishma tank. General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, attended the ceremonial rollout, highlighting the nation's growing indigenous defense capabilities.

The T-90 tank, a mainstay of India's mechanized forces since 2003, is renowned for its robust firepower and mobility. Its comprehensive overhaul, crafted by the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers at the 505 Army Base Workshop, entails a meticulous reconstruction process. Technicians dismantled over 200 components, skillfully reassembling and testing them to ensure top performance across diverse terrains.

This achievement aligns with the Indian Army's strategic vision of fostering self-reliance in defense. As General Dwivedi commended the technicians' dedication, the successful modernization of the T-90 tank stands testament to India's commitment to developing an advanced, self-sufficient military force. The effort encapsulates the spirit of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', propelling India's defense capabilities forward.

