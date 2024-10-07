Left Menu

Global Economic Shifts: Stocks, Oil, and Interest Rates in Focus

Global stocks remained stable as U.S. Treasury yields rose, reflecting anticipation of changes in Federal Reserve interest rates. Energy stocks increased amid concerns of Middle Eastern conflict affecting supply. U.S. indices saw slight declines. Fed rate cut expectations dominated market sentiment, with economic indicators closely watched.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 20:48 IST
A global gauge of stocks experienced little movement on Monday, while U.S. Treasury yields ascended as investors recalibrated their expectations surrounding the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy. The benchmark 10-year note reached 4.03%, its highest since the start of August.

Energy shares led the sporadic gains on Wall Street, buoyed by escalating crude prices as tensions in the Middle East sparked supply concerns. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all posted modest losses. In Europe, the STOXX 600 managed a slight recovery.

Anticipation for a Federal Reserve rate cut at November's meeting is high, with most investors predicting a 25 basis-point reduction. Economic indicators, including Treasury yields and labor market stability, are under scrutiny as major U.S. data releases approach later in the week.

