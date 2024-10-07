Left Menu

Northern Arc's Ambitious Fundraising for Financial Inclusion

Northern Arc, a non-bank lender, plans to raise Rs 1,000 crore through an alternate investment fund (AIF) via its arm, Northern Arc Investment Managers. Targeting six sectors, the fund aims to boost financial inclusion and economic growth, with additional Rs 500 crore possible via a green shoe option.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 21:13 IST
Northern Arc's Ambitious Fundraising for Financial Inclusion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Northern Arc, a non-bank lender, announced on Monday that it plans to raise Rs 1,000 crore through an alternate investment fund (AIF) managed by its arm, Northern Arc Investment Managers (NAIM).

The category II AIF, dubbed the "Finserv Fund," seeks to enhance financial inclusion by lending to sectors such as small businesses, affordable housing, vehicle finance, agriculture, microfinance, and consumer finance.

The fund aims to invest in 45-55 entities over a four-year cycle and promises an internal rate of return between 14-14.50 percent. Northern Arc's extensive partnership network will aid in managing the portfolio efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024