Left Menu

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Mount Bulusan in the central Philippines erupted, emitting a 4.5 km ash column, escalating its alert level. Authorities warned residents to avoid a 4-km danger zone and stay cautious due to potential phreatic eruptions. Pilots were advised to steer clear of the area due to volcanic hazards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 28-04-2025 06:23 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 06:23 IST
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Philippines

In a startling display of natural power, Mount Bulusan in the central Philippines erupted on Monday, sending an ash plume soaring 4.5 kilometers into the sky. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) responded by elevating the volcano's alert status from 0 to 1, indicating low-level unrest and the potential for phreatic eruptions.

Prior to the eruption, which occurred between 4:36 a.m. and 5:00 a.m., authorities recorded 53 volcanic earthquakes and residents reported ominous rumbling sounds. Phivolcs emphasized heightened vigilance within an extended 2-kilometer danger zone on Bulusan's southeast sector due to possible rock falls, debris, and avalanches.

In addition to ground-level warnings, civil aviation authorities cautioned pilots against flying too near the voluminous peak, acknowledging the heightened risks posed by volcanic ash and debris. Situated within the seismically active Pacific 'Ring of Fire,' Bulusan is one of the country's 24 active volcanoes, further contributing to the Philippines' status as a hotspot for such geological phenomena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025