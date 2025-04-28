Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

In a startling display of natural power, Mount Bulusan in the central Philippines erupted on Monday, sending an ash plume soaring 4.5 kilometers into the sky. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) responded by elevating the volcano's alert status from 0 to 1, indicating low-level unrest and the potential for phreatic eruptions.

Prior to the eruption, which occurred between 4:36 a.m. and 5:00 a.m., authorities recorded 53 volcanic earthquakes and residents reported ominous rumbling sounds. Phivolcs emphasized heightened vigilance within an extended 2-kilometer danger zone on Bulusan's southeast sector due to possible rock falls, debris, and avalanches.

In addition to ground-level warnings, civil aviation authorities cautioned pilots against flying too near the voluminous peak, acknowledging the heightened risks posed by volcanic ash and debris. Situated within the seismically active Pacific 'Ring of Fire,' Bulusan is one of the country's 24 active volcanoes, further contributing to the Philippines' status as a hotspot for such geological phenomena.

