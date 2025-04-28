Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

In the heart of London, tensions flared as representatives from the Indian community and diaspora gathered at the Indian High Commission to counter a demonstration by Pakistani protestors. This rally was in response to allegations of 'Indian propaganda' following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Chanting patriotic slogans like 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram', Indian supporters, waving the national flag, overwhelmingly outnumbered a smaller group of British Pakistanis who stood across the road from India House on Sunday evening. A strong police presence was noted, with officers ensuring the two groups remained apart amid verbal exchanges.

As night fell, a candlelight vigil organized by British Indian groups at Piccadilly Circus honored the 26 victims of the April 22 attack. Parallel vigils and protests, dubbed 'All Eyes on Pahalgam', unfolded across the UK. Insight UK, a community group, emphasized unity against terrorism, while social media captured provocative moments, including a threatening gesture by a Pakistani official.

(With inputs from agencies.)