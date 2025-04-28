Left Menu

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

The U.S. State Department has expressed concern over North Korea's military involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine. Pyongyang's deployment of troops to Russia and any reciprocal support Russia gives North Korea must cease. North Korea has confirmed its military engagement under leader Kim Jong Un's directive.

The U.S. State Department has raised alarms regarding North Korea's direct military involvement in Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, calling for an end to Pyongyang's participation.

A spokesperson emphasized that sending troops to Russia and any assistance exchanged between North Korea and Russia should be halted immediately.

On Monday, North Korea publicly confirmed its deployment of forces in support of Russia, following orders from leader Kim Jong Un, marking its explicit admission of involvement in the conflict.

