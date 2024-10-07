Left Menu

Doctors' Hunger Strike: Demanding Justice Amidst Tragedy

Junior doctors and medical students are staging a 12-hour hunger strike to protest the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College. The protest includes a rally and calls for increased security and the health secretary's removal, amid criticisms of the state government's handling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 23:17 IST
Doctors' Hunger Strike: Demanding Justice Amidst Tragedy
Junior doctor Soumodip Roy. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, junior doctors and medical students have announced a 12-hour hunger strike from 9 am to 9 pm tomorrow, in protest against the RG Kar Medical College rape-murder case. The protesters are intensifying their demonstration with six individuals set to undertake an 'indefinite' hunger strike.

The dire incident involved a woman trainee doctor, found dead on August 9 in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's seminar hall. The incident has sparked outrage among the medical community, leading to calls for a symbolic rally to garner support and emphasize their demands.

A key demand from the protesting doctors includes the removal of the health secretary and enhanced police security at medical facilities. According to Dr. Soumodip Roy, a participating junior doctor, the hunger strike has already persisted for nearly 36 hours, with intentions to continue until their demands are addressed by the authorities.

Dr. Roy expressed concerns about the conduct of the investigation, specifically regarding the completeness of the charge sheet filed by the CBI. He emphasized the necessity for clarity about the motives and potential evidence tampering in the case, calling for full transparency.

Highlighting the challenges encountered, Dr. Roy criticized the state government for allegedly hindering their peaceful protest. He implored for the government's support in safeguarding their democratic right to protest.

Dr. Tauheed, another protester, outlined tomorrow's schedule, stating the hunger strike will continue from 9 am to 9 pm. The strike welcomes participation from the public. In a further show of solidarity, senior doctors and supporters plan to lead a rally from the Medical College.

(With inputs from agencies.)

