PM Modi Marks 23 Years: Pledges Relentless Pursuit of a Developed India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates 23 years in government, emphasizing his commitment to India's development. Reflecting on his time as Gujarat's Chief Minister and now Prime Minister, Modi highlights India’s economic growth and global optimism. He vows to work tirelessly towards a 'Viksit Bharat' without rest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 23:40 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 23:40 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on completing 23 years as head of government, expressed gratitude for public support, promising intensified efforts towards achieving a 'Viksit Bharat'. In posts on X, Modi reflected on his roles as Gujarat's Chief Minister and as the nation's Prime Minister, highlighting India's significant developmental strides.

Modi acknowledged the challenges overcome during his tenure, from the natural disasters in Gujarat to the broader economic and social hurdles as Prime Minister. His leadership in transforming Gujarat into a development model was highlighted, along with the BJP's landmark 2014 victory that enabled him to take the national stage.

Emphasizing India's progress as the fifth largest economy, Modi highlighted the new opportunities for diverse social sectors. He stressed India's global engagement and proactive role in addressing issues like climate change. Modi reiterated his dedication to national service, vowing relentless effort until India achieves its collective goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

