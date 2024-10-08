High Zeal and Tight Security as Jammu and Kashmir Votes Count Begins

With the anticipation building, independent candidate Suraj Singh Parihar has reported heightened public zeal as the vote counting gets underway in Jammu and Kashmir. Highlighting the populace's eagerness, Parihar expressed optimism about the democratic process reaching its conclusive moments on Tuesday.

Ensuring a secure counting process, Senior Superintendent of Police, Randeep Kumar, confirmed robust security efforts to guarantee consistent safety and prevent any inconveniences. This includes strict entry checks and a highly vigilant police presence, alongside the paramilitary, ensuring orderly proceedings.

The vote count, commencing at 8 am, follows a three-phase election held on September 18, September 25, and October 1. With 90 constituencies, preparations include district-wise counting centers, CCTV monitoring, and a multi-layered security for EVMs, reflecting a comprehensive system of electoral oversight and control.

