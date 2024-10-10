Tragic Discovery: Abandoned Newborn in Bhopal Sparks Investigation

In a heart-wrenching discovery, a newborn baby girl was found abandoned in a sack in the Aishbagh locality of Bhopal. Despite being rushed to the hospital, the infant tragically succumbed during treatment, according to police reports on Thursday.

Surveillance footage revealed a woman on a scooter, identified as 40-year-old Firdosh Khan, depositing the sack containing the baby. Khan, a local nurse, has since been apprehended and charged under sections 93 and 105 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sahita (BNS) for child abandonment and culpable homicide.

The infant was discovered to be the daughter of a 14-year-old girl, whose relationship with her cousin led to the pregnancy. Current investigations are focused on gathering complete testimonies as authorities continue to delve deeper into this complex and tragic case.

(With inputs from agencies.)