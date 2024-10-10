Assam Rifles Seize Cannabis and Cash in Major Mizoram Bust

In a significant crackdown, the Assam Rifles seized marijuana and Indian currency amounting to Rs 95.44 lakh in Champhai, Mizoram, during two distinct operations on Thursday. The operations led to the arrest of two individuals as the forces continue their vigorous campaign against smuggling in the region.

During the first operation at Gen Area Zote, Champhai, officials recovered 7.36 kilograms of marijuana valued at Rs 5.44 lakh. A 33-year-old man was apprehended at the scene. Meanwhile, a second operation in Vengsang, Champhai unveiled Rs 90 lakh in Indian currency, leading to the arrest of Thanpmanglian, a 38-year-old Myanmar national.

The operations, executed by Assam Rifles in coordination with Excise & Narcotics, Champhai, were driven by precise intelligence inputs. The confiscated items and detainees have been handed over to champhai's authority for further legal proceedings, underscoring the persistent issue of illegal trafficking impacting Mizoram and the broader Indian community.

(With inputs from agencies.)