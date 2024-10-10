Left Menu

Assam Rifles Seize Cannabis and Cash in Major Mizoram Bust

Assam Rifles confiscated marijuana and cash worth Rs 95.44 lakh in Champhai, Mizoram during two operations, arresting two individuals. One involved a marijuana recovery, while the other netted Indian currency. The apprehended persons and items were handed over for legal action, highlighting ongoing smuggling concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2024 22:55 IST | Created: 10-10-2024 22:55 IST
Assam Rifles recovers marijuana and Indian currency (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, the Assam Rifles seized marijuana and Indian currency amounting to Rs 95.44 lakh in Champhai, Mizoram, during two distinct operations on Thursday. The operations led to the arrest of two individuals as the forces continue their vigorous campaign against smuggling in the region.

During the first operation at Gen Area Zote, Champhai, officials recovered 7.36 kilograms of marijuana valued at Rs 5.44 lakh. A 33-year-old man was apprehended at the scene. Meanwhile, a second operation in Vengsang, Champhai unveiled Rs 90 lakh in Indian currency, leading to the arrest of Thanpmanglian, a 38-year-old Myanmar national.

The operations, executed by Assam Rifles in coordination with Excise & Narcotics, Champhai, were driven by precise intelligence inputs. The confiscated items and detainees have been handed over to champhai's authority for further legal proceedings, underscoring the persistent issue of illegal trafficking impacting Mizoram and the broader Indian community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

