Wall Street Sways: Inflation and Jobless Claims Shake Markets

Wall Street's major indexes declined slightly as investors reacted to unexpected inflation and unemployment data. The Consumer Price Index rose higher than predicted, while jobless claims increased, presenting investors with mixed signals. The market anticipates potential Federal Reserve rate changes amid economic uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 00:15 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 00:15 IST
Wall Street's key indexes witnessed a slight drop on Thursday as investors analyzed new inflation and unemployment figures for better insights on the U.S. economic health and future interest rates. The Consumer Price Index, a critical measure, saw a 0.2% monthly rise in September, with an annual increase of 2.4%, exceeding economist expectations.

Excluding food and energy prices, the core figure grew by 3.3% year-over-year against a 3.2% estimate. Furthermore, unemployment claims surged to 258,000, higher than the predicted 230,000, presenting investors with mixed economic indicators. Consequently, traders now sense an 80% likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate cut by 25 basis points in November.

Federal Reserve officials remain divided on rate adjustments, with diverse views from Presidents Raphael Bostic of Atlanta and Austan Goolsbee of Chicago. Meanwhile, Wall Street's attention shifts towards the upcoming third-quarter earnings season, as major banks gear up to report their financial outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

