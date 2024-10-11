Varanasi Mourns: A Reverent Farewell to Ratan Tata at Ganga Aarti

A solemn gathering took place at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi as a large crowd paid tribute to veteran industrialist Ratan Tata during the Ganga Aarti on Thursday evening. This assembly, marked by the lighting of diyas and heartfelt prayers, served as a solemn reminder of Tata's extraordinary contributions to Indian industry and philanthropy.

A deep sense of reverence and gratitude permeated the atmosphere, as individuals fondly recalled Tata's visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to social causes. The renowned industrialist passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 86, at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

His final rites, conducted with full state honors, took place on Thursday evening at Mumbai's Worli Crematorium. Notably, his stepmother Simone Tata and trusted aide Shantanu Naidu were present at the ceremony. Furthermore, Tata's beloved adopted stray dog, Goa, was brought to bid farewell. His death prompted a surge of tributes from global leaders, acknowledging his remarkable leadership, philanthropic endeavors, and significant international influence.

Ratan Tata served as the chairman of Tata Sons from 1991 until his retirement in 2012, subsequently becoming Chairman Emeritus. During his tenure, the Tata Group's global expansion included the acquisition of iconic brands such as Jaguar Land Rover and Tetley Tea. His legacy is marked by a relentless pursuit of innovation and a commitment to sustainability, inspiring a new generation of entrepreneurs. Tata was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honor, in 2008.

