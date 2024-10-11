Left Menu

Varanasi Mourns: A Reverent Farewell to Ratan Tata at Ganga Aarti

Hundreds gathered at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi for Ratan Tata's commemoration during the Ganga Aarti, honoring his legacy in Indian industry and philanthropy. His passing was mourned with state honors and heartfelt tributes from world leaders, reflecting on his visionary leadership and global impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 09:52 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 09:52 IST
Varanasi Mourns: A Reverent Farewell to Ratan Tata at Ganga Aarti
People pay tribute to Ratan Tata in Varanasi (Photo/ANI/. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A solemn gathering took place at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi as a large crowd paid tribute to veteran industrialist Ratan Tata during the Ganga Aarti on Thursday evening. This assembly, marked by the lighting of diyas and heartfelt prayers, served as a solemn reminder of Tata's extraordinary contributions to Indian industry and philanthropy.

A deep sense of reverence and gratitude permeated the atmosphere, as individuals fondly recalled Tata's visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to social causes. The renowned industrialist passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 86, at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

His final rites, conducted with full state honors, took place on Thursday evening at Mumbai's Worli Crematorium. Notably, his stepmother Simone Tata and trusted aide Shantanu Naidu were present at the ceremony. Furthermore, Tata's beloved adopted stray dog, Goa, was brought to bid farewell. His death prompted a surge of tributes from global leaders, acknowledging his remarkable leadership, philanthropic endeavors, and significant international influence.

Ratan Tata served as the chairman of Tata Sons from 1991 until his retirement in 2012, subsequently becoming Chairman Emeritus. During his tenure, the Tata Group's global expansion included the acquisition of iconic brands such as Jaguar Land Rover and Tetley Tea. His legacy is marked by a relentless pursuit of innovation and a commitment to sustainability, inspiring a new generation of entrepreneurs. Tata was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honor, in 2008.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024