Controversy Unfolds as JPNIC Sealed Ahead of Anniversary Visit

The Jai Prakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) was officially sealed and barricaded as police forces stood guard, right before Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav's intended visit. The visit was set to commemorate the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Jayaprakash Narayan on Friday.

Akhilesh Yadav made an early appearance on Thursday evening, albeit without permission from the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), which had denied access citing security reasons. In a letter dated October 10, the LDA emphasized that the site, being under construction and fraught with potential hazards, was unsuitable for someone with Yadav's high-level security detail.

Yadav lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government for obstructing access to JPNIC using tin sheets, insinuating fear of exposing certain government dealings. He further lambasted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly disrespecting historical figures like Jayaprakash Narayan, accusing them of endangering democratic expression. The incident adds fuel to long-standing political tensions between the SP and BJP.

