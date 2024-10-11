BJP Minority Front Honors Dr. Kalam with Nationwide Tribute

Under the aegis of National President Jamal Siddiqui, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minority Front is set to honor the birth anniversary of former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. The event, scheduled for October 15, is a nationwide campaign titled 'India of Dr. Kalam's Dreams.'

This extensive campaign will feature district-level programs and seminars to celebrate the scientist and visionary leader's enduring legacy. The primary event will consist of a seminar aptly named 'India of Dr. Kalam's Dreams' conducted at district headquarters nationwide.

A preparatory virtual meeting, led by Siddiqui, saw BJP National General Secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam outline the agenda, while National Executive Member Dr Aslam was designated as program in-charge. Key figures from national and state leadership, including BJP state presidents and general secretaries, attended the gathering.

Highlighting Dr. Kalam's impactful legacy, Siddiqui stated that the BJP stands alone in revereing Dr. Kalam, introducing an eponymous award in his honor. Gautam emphasized Dr. Kalam's role in India's nuclear achievements and aligned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of youth as job creators with Kalam's aspirations.

The tribute initiative aims not only to reverberate nationalist values in minority communities but also to underscore Dr. Kalam's instrumental role in India's development trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)