Swiggy Instamart Partners with Ministry to Boost Cooperative Brands

Swiggy Instamart has officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with India's Ministry of Cooperation, aiming to bolster the market presence of cooperative brands through strategic marketing, promotion, consumer technology, and capacity building initiatives.

As per the MoU, products from Bharat Organics and various other cooperative dairy brands will soon be available on Swiggy's e-commerce and q-commerce platforms. This agreement will lead to the creation of a special 'Cooperative' category on Swiggy, spotlighting organic products, dairy items, millets, and traditional handicrafts.

This initiative aligns with the declaration of 2025 as the International Year of Cooperation by the United Nations. The collaboration will not only help cooperative entities connect with modern consumers via cutting-edge technology but also enhance their market visibility through an awareness campaign run jointly by Swiggy and the Ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)