Powering Progress: Prepaid Meters and the Path to Viksit Bharat

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal urged states on Saturday to prioritize the installation of prepaid smart meters at government establishments, including government colonies.

Speaking at a regional power sector conference, Lal highlighted that this move would streamline revenue optimization from power consumption and mitigate operational losses across the power sector's network.

The conference, attended by key officials from several northeastern states, focused on the broader power sector's significance in achieving 'Viksit Bharat,' addressing AT&C losses, and tapping into the region's hydro-power potential for energy security.

(With inputs from agencies.)