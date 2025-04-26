Left Menu

Powering Progress: Prepaid Meters and the Path to Viksit Bharat

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal emphasized the need for prepaid smart metering at government establishments. At a regional power sector conference, he advocated for financial viability, addressing AT&C losses, and harnessing non-fossil energy to support India's growth towards becoming 'Viksit Bharat'.

Gangtok | Updated: 26-04-2025 19:04 IST
Union Power Minister Manohar Lal urged states on Saturday to prioritize the installation of prepaid smart meters at government establishments, including government colonies.

Speaking at a regional power sector conference, Lal highlighted that this move would streamline revenue optimization from power consumption and mitigate operational losses across the power sector's network.

The conference, attended by key officials from several northeastern states, focused on the broader power sector's significance in achieving 'Viksit Bharat,' addressing AT&C losses, and tapping into the region's hydro-power potential for energy security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

