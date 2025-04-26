From Aspiration to Accomplishment: Prithvi Gandharv’s Musical Odyssey with Ghulam Ali

Singer Prithvi Gandharv is savoring a career milestone as he tours with legendary ghazal artist Ghulam Ali. The experience marks both a professional high point and a personal dream fulfilled for Gandharv, who has long admired Ali's work.

The collaboration began with a successful seven-city tour across Australia, where Gandharv found himself stepping into a pivotal role after initially being granted a brief performance slot. His rapport with audiences quickly extended his stage time, paving the way for a broader partnership.

Now on the 'Ghulam Ali Farewell Tour', Gandharv continues to capture audiences across North America and Canada. The singer, known for his work in 'Bandish Bandits', cherishes the opportunity to perform and learn from one of ghazal's most revered figures.

