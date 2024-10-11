Left Menu

France's Bold Budget Move: Tackling Colossal Debt

France's Finance Minister Antoine Armand announced a belt-tightening budget aimed at regaining control over the nation's massive debt. The 2025 budget plans measure 60 billion euros in spending cuts and tax hikes, especially targeting the wealthy and big corporations, to address fiscal deficits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 11-10-2024 11:29 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 11:22 IST
France's Bold Budget Move: Tackling Colossal Debt
Represtative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • France

The French government is taking vigorous steps to address its burgeoning debt crisis. Finance Minister Antoine Armand disclosed a stringent budget designed to regain control over the country's overwhelming fiscal obligations.

The newly unveiled 2025 budget features 60 billion euros of cuts and increased taxes on affluent individuals and large corporations. This move is essential as France faces mounting pressure from financial markets and European Union allies.

With tax revenues failing expectations and overspending, Prime Minister Michel Barnier’s administration is under intense scrutiny to rectify the fiscal shortfall and reassure fiscal stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024