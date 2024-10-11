Left Menu

Oil Giant BP Faces Profit Squeeze Amidst Market Slump

BP has announced that its third-quarter profit will be reduced due to a decline in refining margins, with losses projected between $400 million to $600 million. The downturn reflects a broader industry trend, as global oil refiners experience multi-year low profitability and declining oil prices impact major players like Shell and Exxon Mobil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 13:21 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 11:55 IST
Oil Giant BP Faces Profit Squeeze Amidst Market Slump
oilfield closures

BP has reported an expected drop in its third-quarter profit by $400 million to $600 million, attributable to falling refining margins. The British oil giant identified this downtrend in a recent statement.

The global oil refining industry is currently witnessing a marked downturn following the previously surging post-pandemic returns. Rival company Shell, along with U.S. major Exxon Mobil, echoed these concerns, highlighting slumps in refining profits and weak trading results for the third quarter.

Oil prices tumbled by 17% over the quarter, marking the steepest drop in a year and raising alarm about global demand. As a consequence, Brent futures settled at $71.77 per barrel, and BP's production and operations unit's performance is expected to suffer a hit between $100 million to $300 million.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024