Court Directs Deputy President Impeachment Case to Chief Justice
Kenya's High Court ruled to send the case challenging Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's impeachment to the Chief Justice for further direction. This decision marks a crucial step in the legal process concerning the Deputy President's political fate.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 12:39 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 12:39 IST
In a significant judicial move, Kenya's High Court has decided to escalate the case challenging Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's impeachment.
The court has referred the case to the Chief Justice for further strategic direction and examination.
This development is pivotal in the ongoing political and legal proceedings that may influence the Deputy President's future in office.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kenya
- court
- Deputy President
- Chief Justice
- impeachment
- Gachagua
- legal
- case
- decision
- politics
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Six Bangladeshi Youths Arrested for Illegal Entry in India
Legal Battles Loom Over Swing State Votes in U.S. Presidential Race
International Pressure Mounts: Legal Action Against Taliban for Gender Discrimination
Trump's Legal Battle: Half-Billion Dollar Judgment and Upcoming Appeals
Elon Musk's Platform Rebounds in Brazil After Legal Tussles