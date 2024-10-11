Left Menu

Court Directs Deputy President Impeachment Case to Chief Justice

Kenya's High Court ruled to send the case challenging Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's impeachment to the Chief Justice for further direction. This decision marks a crucial step in the legal process concerning the Deputy President's political fate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 12:39 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 12:39 IST
Court Directs Deputy President Impeachment Case to Chief Justice

In a significant judicial move, Kenya's High Court has decided to escalate the case challenging Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's impeachment.

The court has referred the case to the Chief Justice for further strategic direction and examination.

This development is pivotal in the ongoing political and legal proceedings that may influence the Deputy President's future in office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

