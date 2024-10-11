Kalibari Temple in Shimla: A Blend of Faith and Heritage During Navratri

As Navratri celebrations sweep across India, Himachal Pradesh's temples witness a surge of devotees, with significant gatherings at the historic Kalibari Temple in Shimla. This iconic temple has emerged as a spiritual hub for Bengali tourists during the auspicious Navratri and Dussehra holidays.

Sanjay Das, a West Bengal tourist, expressed his delight at encountering a festive ambiance in Shimla, reminiscent of Kolkata. He shared, "The vibrant atmosphere and devotion at Kalibari Temple give me the feeling of being back home." The ongoing 15-day Durga Puja festival in Kolkata coincides with his visit, making the experience all the more poignant.

Naveen Kumar Banerjee, head of the temple, emphasized the longstanding bond between Bengalis and Kalibari. "Kalibari serves as a sacred space, echoing the spirit of Bengal." For many, a visit to this temple is an integral part of maintaining their cultural and religious traditions.

