Safe Landing: Air India Express Flight from Tiruchirapalli Overcomes Gear Issues

Air India Express Flight IX 613 safely landed at Tiruchirapalli airport after facing a landing gear issue. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin praised the captain and crew, coordinated emergency measures, and thanked emergency services for their efforts in ensuring passenger safety amid the technical snag.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 21:44 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin voiced his relief as Air India Express Flight IX 613 from Tiruchirapalli to Sharjah successfully touched down at Tiruchirapalli airport despite encountering landing gear issues.

Following the incident, CM Stalin promptly organized an emergency response, directing officials to enforce safety protocols, including deploying fire engines and ambulances. The Ministry of Civil Aviation reported the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) monitored the situation, confirming the flight had made a normal landing.

The aircraft, which had reported a hydraulic failure, circled to burn fuel before landing safely. Tamil Nadu Governor N Ravi lauded the captain and crew for their professionalism during the tense moments. Air India clarified that no emergency was declared onboard, and an investigation is underway to identify the cause of the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

