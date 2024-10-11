Safe Landing: Air India Express Flight from Tiruchirapalli Overcomes Gear Issues

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin voiced his relief as Air India Express Flight IX 613 from Tiruchirapalli to Sharjah successfully touched down at Tiruchirapalli airport despite encountering landing gear issues.

Following the incident, CM Stalin promptly organized an emergency response, directing officials to enforce safety protocols, including deploying fire engines and ambulances. The Ministry of Civil Aviation reported the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) monitored the situation, confirming the flight had made a normal landing.

The aircraft, which had reported a hydraulic failure, circled to burn fuel before landing safely. Tamil Nadu Governor N Ravi lauded the captain and crew for their professionalism during the tense moments. Air India clarified that no emergency was declared onboard, and an investigation is underway to identify the cause of the issue.

