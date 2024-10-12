Left Menu

Cultural Bonds Amidst Tensions: Taiwan Pilgrims Visit China for Mazu Festival

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 15:55 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 15:55 IST
Over a thousand Taiwanese pilgrims gathered this week in China's Fujian province for the Mazu Festival, a rare cultural exchange between cross-strait communities amid rising political tensions. The event, held on Meizhou Island, the birthplace of the sea goddess Mazu, highlights shared cultural ties.

The festival featured parades, firecrackers, and vibrant ceremonies honoring Mazu, a deity revered by fishing communities in Taiwan and China's southern coast. Despite Taiwan's concerns about Chinese influence through religious exchanges, organizers promote the festival as a means to foster unity and peace.

As China continues to increase military drills near Taiwan, both Taiwanese and Chinese participants express hope for enhanced cultural interactions to ease political strains. While Beijing views Taiwan as part of its territory, Taiwan maintains its sovereign stance, urging peaceful relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

