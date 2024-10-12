Cultural Bonds Amidst Tensions: Taiwan Pilgrims Visit China for Mazu Festival

Over a thousand Taiwanese pilgrims gathered this week in China's Fujian province for the Mazu Festival, a rare cultural exchange between cross-strait communities amid rising political tensions. The event, held on Meizhou Island, the birthplace of the sea goddess Mazu, highlights shared cultural ties.

The festival featured parades, firecrackers, and vibrant ceremonies honoring Mazu, a deity revered by fishing communities in Taiwan and China's southern coast. Despite Taiwan's concerns about Chinese influence through religious exchanges, organizers promote the festival as a means to foster unity and peace.

As China continues to increase military drills near Taiwan, both Taiwanese and Chinese participants express hope for enhanced cultural interactions to ease political strains. While Beijing views Taiwan as part of its territory, Taiwan maintains its sovereign stance, urging peaceful relations.

