RSS Leader Joshi Advocates Unity Beyond Caste and Language at Vijayadashami

In a significant address at the Vijayadashami event in Jaipur, RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi urged Hindus to transcend caste distinctions, viewing them as mere birth-based concepts that should not divide. He compared caste distinctions to state boundaries, arguing for spiritual unity across India's sacred sites.

Joshi asserted that diverse languages in India form a harmonious national tapestry, with none holding supremacy over others. He championed every language spoken in India, from Tamil to Hindi, as integral to the nation's cultural identity, sharing a common foundational thought despite linguistic differences.

Highlighting a need for Hindi within academic frameworks, Joshi drew parallels with nations like Israel and Japan that cherish their linguistic heritage. While advocating English proficiency for knowledge, he cautioned against allowing it to overshadow native languages. Joshi also critiqued societal divisions stemming from caste, advocating unity under shared religious scriptures and ideals.

