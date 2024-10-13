Left Menu

Mystery Deepens in NCP Leader Baba Siddique's Assassination

Mumbai Crime Branch reports that six bullets were fired at NCP leader Baba Siddique, with three striking him fatally. A third suspect has been identified and will soon face arrest. Maharashtra has ordered an extensive investigation, employing five teams to uncover the masterminds behind the attack.

Visuals from incident spot near Nirmal Nagar in Bandra East (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant breakthrough in the assassination case of NCP leader Baba Siddique, the Mumbai Crime Branch disclosed on Sunday that six rounds of bullets were fired at Siddique, three of which hit him. The officials confirmed that a third suspect in the case has been identified and is expected to be apprehended soon.

Medical reports from Lilavati Hospital stated that Siddique suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest before he was rushed for emergency care. In a show of respect, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that Siddique will receive a full state funeral in recognition of his service as a former minister and MHADA chairman.

The Chief Minister's Office highlighted Siddique's tenure in the Maharashtra government between 2004-2008. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar revealed that five investigative teams have been dispatched across different states to probe this high-profile murder. Updates on the mastermind behind the assassination are expected within days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

