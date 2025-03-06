"Marathi is our first language": Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde amid row over RSS leader's remark

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Thursday that Marathi is "our first language" in the state, following a heated debate between the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena (UBT) in the Maharashtra Assembly over RSS leader Bhaiyyaji Joshi's remarks. "Bhaiyyaji Joshi has given clarification on what he said. I also say that Marathi is our first language in Maharashtra...He (Prime Minister Modi) has given Marathi the status of a Classical language...People from the opposition who were putting up posters in other languages are now doing politics. This is unfortunate ...", Shinde told ANI.

RSS leader Bhaiyyaji Joshi later clarified that his remarks were misconstrued, emphasizing that Marathi remains the language of Maharashtra and Mumbai. "A misunderstanding has occurred due to one of my statements. There is no question that Mumbai's language is not Marathi. Mumbai is in Maharashtra, and naturally, its language is Marathi. However, people from different linguistic backgrounds live here, and it is a natural expectation that they should learn, understand, and read Marathi," the RSS leader told ANI.

He further highlighted Mumbai's status as a model of linguistic harmony, stating, "I think that this is a great example of co-existence that people speaking so many different languages in India live together. I think that Mumbai is also an ideal example of this. But there is a natural expectation that a person coming to Mumbai should understand Marathi, speak Marathi, learn Marathi, and read Marathi. This is the only expectation." Further, Joshi highlighted that although his mother tongue is Marathi, he respects all languages. "I have nothing more to say than this... My mother tongue is Marathi. But I also respect the existence of all languages... I request everyone to see it from the same perspective," he further said.

Yesterday, speaking during an event in Mumbai, RSS Senior leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi, said that those coming to Mumbai need not learn Marathi. He also said that Gujarati is the "language of the Ghatkopar area in Mumbai." Joshi had said, "It is not necessary for everyone to know Marathi."

Responding to this Shiv Sena (UBT leader) Aditya Thackeray said, "People from outside come to our state and settle here. However, the language of this land is Marathi, just like Tamil is in Tamil Nadu and Kannada is in Karnataka. The ideology of the BJP is to keep disrespecting Maharashtra." "Yesterday, Suresh Bhaiyya ji said that the language in Ghatkopar could be Gujarati, but this is absolutely not possible. The language of Mumbai is Marathi. This government even halted the Marathi Bhasha Bhavan in Mumbai because they want to disrespect Maharashtra and the Marathi language," Aditya Thackeray said.

This became a significant issue in the Maharashtra Assembly today, which was adjourned for five minutes after a heated debate broke out between the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena (UBT). Addressing the Assembly, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis strongly emphasized, "In Mumbai, Maharashtra, and the State government's language is Marathi, and people who live here should learn it."

"Marathi is a part of the state's culture and identity, and it is the duty of every citizen to learn it," the chief minister and BJP leader said. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray has demanded a sedition case be registered against Rashtriya Bhaiyyaji Joshi for his remarks. "A sedition case should be registered against Bhaiyyaji Joshi," Uddhav Thackeray told reporters. (ANI)

