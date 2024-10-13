Left Menu

Weight Loss Drugs: A Mind and Body Dilemma

Dr. Deepak Chopra warns against the brain-related risks of weight-loss drugs, emphasizing their potential to alter metabolism and induce false satiety. He highlights the connection between body and mind, noting risks like depression. Celebrities' usage and influence raise further concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 19:49 IST
Indian-American author and integrative medicine authority Dr. Deepak Chopra has raised concerns about the neurological impacts of weight-loss medications. He asserts these drugs provide a deceptive sense of fullness and drastically alter metabolic processes, equating their effects to profound, dramatic surgeries.

In an exclusive interview, Dr. Chopra elaborated on how extreme metabolic interference can impact mental health, likening the effects to gastric bypass surgery. While acknowledging the drugs' potential benefits for critical metabolic conditions, he warns of emerging depression and suicidal thoughts among some users, although he notes these risks are not universal.

Dr. Chopra also highlighted the influence of entertainment celebrities who use these drugs to enhance their appearance, prompting fans to mimic their decisions. This trend, he suggests, exacerbates disorders among impressionable individuals, leading to adverse effects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

