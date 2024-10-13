Left Menu

Mumbai Crime Branch Leads Probe into NCP Leader Murders

The Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the murder of NCP's Sachin Kurmi, killed by three assailants. Another NCP figure, ex-Minister Baba Siddique, was fatally shot. As the investigation narrows, three suspects linked to Kurmi's murder are in custody, while Gurmail Singh, tied to Siddique's case, faces legal proceedings.

Updated: 13-10-2024 21:49 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 21:49 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

The Mumbai Crime Branch has taken charge of the investigation into the murder of Sachin Kurmi, a leader from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-Ajit Pawar faction, police confirmed on Sunday. Kurmi was fatally attacked with a sharp weapon, and a trio has since been apprehended in connection with the crime.

According to Mumbai Police, Kurmi left his home for an evening stroll when attackers on a two-wheeler struck over five times before fleeing. The force has mobilized eight teams to pursue the suspects, while two Crime Branch units actively hunt for any remaining culprits.

Investigation unearthed CCTV evidence depicting the getaway of the suspects. In a related incident, another high-profile NCP leader and ex-Maharashtra Minister, Baba Siddique, succumbed to gunshot injuries sustained in a shooting prior to his emergency hospital admission. The Esplanade court has remanded Gurmail Singh, accused in Siddique's murder, to Crime Branch custody until October 21.

The state honored Siddique's funeral rites, which began from his Bandra residence to Bada Qabrastan, with full ceremonial respects, marking a somber note for the NCP community. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

