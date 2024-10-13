Left Menu

Shockwaves in Maharashtra: Murder of NCP Leader Baba Siddique

NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister, Baba Siddique, was cremated with full state honors after being murdered in Mumbai. The killing has raised serious questions about law and order. Prominent leaders and Bollywood figures attended the funeral, highlighting the city's sense of loss and concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 22:52 IST
Baba Siddique's mortal remains taken for burial after he was accorded with state honour (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The political landscape of Maharashtra was shaken on Sunday as former state minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique was laid to rest with full state honors at Bada Qabrastan. Siddique was murdered in Mumbai on Saturday after being shot outside his office in Nirmal Nagar, leading to his death at Lilavati Hospital.

The incident has prompted calls for action, with another suspect arrested in Pune. Identified as Pravin Lonkar, the suspect is believed to be part of a group that orchestrated Siddique's assassination. Security measures have been called into question as Esplanade court sends Gurmail Singh, another accused, to Crime Branch custody.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other political figures paid their respects at the hospital. Opposition leaders criticized the government for a lapse in law enforcement, while Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, also expressed condolences, underscoring the widespread impact of Siddique's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

