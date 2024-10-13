Shockwaves in Maharashtra: Murder of NCP Leader Baba Siddique

The political landscape of Maharashtra was shaken on Sunday as former state minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique was laid to rest with full state honors at Bada Qabrastan. Siddique was murdered in Mumbai on Saturday after being shot outside his office in Nirmal Nagar, leading to his death at Lilavati Hospital.

The incident has prompted calls for action, with another suspect arrested in Pune. Identified as Pravin Lonkar, the suspect is believed to be part of a group that orchestrated Siddique's assassination. Security measures have been called into question as Esplanade court sends Gurmail Singh, another accused, to Crime Branch custody.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other political figures paid their respects at the hospital. Opposition leaders criticized the government for a lapse in law enforcement, while Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, also expressed condolences, underscoring the widespread impact of Siddique's death.

