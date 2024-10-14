India: Leading the Charge in Global Health Innovation

Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers, JP Nadda, addressed the 19th International Conference of Drug Regulatory Authorities (ICDRA), extolling India's significant role during the Covid-19 crisis. He emphasized the nation's emergence as a powerhouse in health resilience and innovation, reiterating its title as the 'pharmacy of the world.'

Nadda welcomed delegates from over 120 countries, underscoring the importance of the conference as a stage for enhancing global healthcare standards. He highlighted India's swift response to the pandemic, citing expanded healthcare infrastructure and increased vaccine production to meet global demands.

The Minister praised the successful Covid-19 vaccination rollout covering over a billion people, illustrating India's robust healthcare system and the dedication of its health workforce. He highlighted the commitment to making vaccines and medical supplies accessible worldwide, serving over 150 countries during the pandemic, inspired by the ethos of 'Vasudeva Kutumbakam.'

India's proactive role in advancing global health was also stressed. Nadda revealed that eight drug testing labs are operational, with two more in development. The regulatory process has been substantially digitalized, and the medical devices industry is now regulated. He identified 'Skill, Speed, and Scale' as guiding principles to meet global pharmaceutical demands while maintaining high quality.

Nadda expressed optimism that the conference would foster knowledge exchange and address regulatory challenges, with hopes for actionable outcomes to enhance regulatory capabilities. He wished for the conference's success, projecting further regulatory advancements by the next ICDRA meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)