India's Pharmacopoeia Gains Global Recognition: A New Era for Drug Regulation

In a significant development, India's pharmacopoeia has achieved recognition as a standard in 11 countries, according to Dr. Rajeev Raghuvanshi, Drugs Controller General of India. This notable recognition underscores India's expanding impact on the global drug regulation stage, as it continues to supply medical products to over 200 countries.

Dr. Raghuvanshi noted that India is now approving approximately 100 global clinical trials annually, reflecting international research organizations' trust in India's evolving regulatory system. The country is pioneering the approval of cutting-edge technologies, including CAR T-cell therapy and mRNA vaccines, demonstrating a constant upgrade in regulatory skills and capacities.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced that India's vaccine regulatory system met the World Health Organization's international standards after a thorough review. With 36 major vaccine manufacturing facilities, India stands as a leading global supplier, reinforcing its status in the global market.

