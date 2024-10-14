Left Menu

India's Pharmacopoeia Gains Global Recognition: A New Era for Drug Regulation

India's pharmacopoeia has been recognized as a standard by 11 countries, showcasing the nation's growing influence in global drug regulation. The Drugs Controller General highlighted India's role in supplying medical products worldwide, emphasizing advancements in approving innovative therapies and meeting WHO standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 11:35 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 11:35 IST
India's Pharmacopoeia Gains Global Recognition: A New Era for Drug Regulation
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, India's pharmacopoeia has achieved recognition as a standard in 11 countries, according to Dr. Rajeev Raghuvanshi, Drugs Controller General of India. This notable recognition underscores India's expanding impact on the global drug regulation stage, as it continues to supply medical products to over 200 countries.

Dr. Raghuvanshi noted that India is now approving approximately 100 global clinical trials annually, reflecting international research organizations' trust in India's evolving regulatory system. The country is pioneering the approval of cutting-edge technologies, including CAR T-cell therapy and mRNA vaccines, demonstrating a constant upgrade in regulatory skills and capacities.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced that India's vaccine regulatory system met the World Health Organization's international standards after a thorough review. With 36 major vaccine manufacturing facilities, India stands as a leading global supplier, reinforcing its status in the global market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Transport Gap: Lowering Costs to Boost Growth in Developing Nations

Guinea’s Growth: Turning Natural Resources into Sustainable Development

Building Bridges Between Green Trade and Development: Solomon Islands' Sustainable Growth Pathway

Air Pollution: A Silent Killer Impacting Millions Globally – Urgent Action Needed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024