Tensions Rise in Hyderabad After Alleged Temple Vandalism

Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy visited the Muthyalamma temple in Secunderabad's Mondal division following an alleged vandalism incident where a person reportedly attempted to destroy a temple idol. Reddy condemned the act, calling it a deliberate attempt to insult the Hindu community.

Reddy remarked that such incidents were recurring across Hyderabad, potentially aiming to incite communal violence. He announced plans to discuss the matter with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and called for a detailed inquiry and increased security, including the installation of CCTV cameras in sensitive areas.

Local residents protested outside the temple, demanding accountability. Previously, state police arrested a man for damaging an idol at Nampally Exhibition Grounds. BJP leaders have condemned the incidents and urged authorities to conduct thorough investigations to prevent further unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)