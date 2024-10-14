Left Menu

Congress Leaders Under Fire for Alleged Land Grab in Karnataka

The BJP has questioned the timing behind Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's family's offer to return land amidst allegations of misuse of power in land allocation in Karnataka. The controversy intensifies with new investigations into illegal allotments involving top Congress leaders and their families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 13:44 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 13:44 IST
BJP MP Jagadish Shettar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has raised concerns over the timing of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's family's decision to return five acres of land to the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB). The land had been allocated to a trust run by Kharge's son, Rahul Kharge. BJP MP Jagadish Shettar questioned the motives behind the move and demanded an explanation.

According to Shettar, the decision comes amid allegations against the Siddhartha trust of Mallikarjun Kharge. He stated, 'When allegations arise against Mallikarjun Kharge, they suddenly wish to return the land. They must answer why public figures like Mallikarjun and Priyank Kharge seek such government land.' Shettar added that Congress leaders were attempting to avoid court humiliation by offering to return the land.

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi emphasized that the land return decision highlights alleged land grabs by Congress leaders. Referring to past incidents, including a case against Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar and current CM Siddaramaiah's involvement in a MUDA scam, Trivedi accused top Congress officials of misusing their power. An investigation was launched following allegations against Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi, regarding illegal allocation of 14 sites worth Rs 56 crore. The Mysuru Lokayukta is now investigating the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

