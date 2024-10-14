Left Menu

Tech Stocks Lift Markets Amid Earnings Season Optimism

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose to record highs, boosted by tech stocks, as investors anticipate crucial earnings reports. Caterpillar's rating downgrade and Boeing's announced job cuts dragged on the Dow. B. Riley Financial soared after agreeing to sell a unit for $386 million. Investors await key economic indicators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 19:58 IST
Tech Stocks Lift Markets Amid Earnings Season Optimism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq surged on Monday, reaching intraday record highs as investors positioned themselves for a pivotal week filled with corporate earnings and key economic data that may challenge the elevated market valuations. Leading the charge were chip stocks, propelling the S&P 500 to new heights, following Friday's strong close after major banks inaugurated the third-quarter earnings season positively.

Technology shares took the forefront, with Nvidia and Apple registering gains, and the semiconductor sector index climbing to a two-month peak. Conversely, Caterpillar's shares declined following a rating downgrade by Morgan Stanley, applying downward pressure on the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Earnings from financial heavyweights like JPMorgan bolstered optimism, yet apprehensions remain due to high stock valuations. B. Riley Financial experienced a notable leap after confirming a unit sale to Oaktree Capital. Investors are also bracing for September's retail sales data, providing insights into the country's economic pulse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024