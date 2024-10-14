Tech Stocks Propel U.S. Markets Amid China Stimulus and Earnings Expectations
U.S. stock markets rose on Columbus Day, led by tech growth stocks. Investors reacted to China's unclear stimulus promises and a slow export report, which affected oil values. Anticipation for high-profile earnings includes major banks and Netflix as the week progresses, impacting investor sentiment.
In a day marked by light trading due to Columbus Day, U.S. stock markets surged with tech stocks leading the charge, pushing the Nasdaq and S&P 500 to new heights. The Dow remained nearly flat, clinging close to prior record levels amidst investor optimism.
Market analysts suggest this upward momentum reflects a general positive outlook, with Sam Stovall of CFRA Research noting historical highs being reached. However, oil prices suffered declines as uncertain economic signals from China fueled concerns about global demand.
Throughout the week, investor focus will sharpen on anticipated corporate earnings reports from major financial institutions and tech giants like Netflix. These updates, coupled with economic data such as retail sales and industrial production, could further steer market movements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
