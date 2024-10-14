Left Menu

Tech Stocks Propel U.S. Markets Amid China Stimulus and Earnings Expectations

U.S. stock markets rose on Columbus Day, led by tech growth stocks. Investors reacted to China's unclear stimulus promises and a slow export report, which affected oil values. Anticipation for high-profile earnings includes major banks and Netflix as the week progresses, impacting investor sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 20:40 IST
Tech Stocks Propel U.S. Markets Amid China Stimulus and Earnings Expectations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a day marked by light trading due to Columbus Day, U.S. stock markets surged with tech stocks leading the charge, pushing the Nasdaq and S&P 500 to new heights. The Dow remained nearly flat, clinging close to prior record levels amidst investor optimism.

Market analysts suggest this upward momentum reflects a general positive outlook, with Sam Stovall of CFRA Research noting historical highs being reached. However, oil prices suffered declines as uncertain economic signals from China fueled concerns about global demand.

Throughout the week, investor focus will sharpen on anticipated corporate earnings reports from major financial institutions and tech giants like Netflix. These updates, coupled with economic data such as retail sales and industrial production, could further steer market movements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024