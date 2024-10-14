Anicut Capital Secures $11 Million Through GIFT City for Private Credit Expansion
Anicut Capital, a venture capital firm, has secured USD 11 million through GIFT City Structure, targeting international investors for its Private Credit Fund 3. The investment contributes to a broader goal of raising a Rs 1,500 crore corpus. The firm emphasizes confidence from global markets in its investment strategies.
Anicut Capital, recognized in the venture capital landscape, has successfully procured USD 11 million via the GIFT City Structure, enhancing its Private Credit Fund 3. This move is a strategic appeal to international investors from markets such as the US, UK, Europe, and the Middle East.
According to a statement provided by the firm, these funds integrate into a larger effort to amass a Rs 1,500 crore corpus. The endeavor is part of Anicut Capital's drive to expand its financial resources dedicated to private credit investment in India.
Managing Partner Ashvin Chadha underscores the global investor confidence in Anicut, particularly highlighting the strategic insight of utilizing the International Financial Services Centres Authority's (IFSC) role in facilitating international investment through GIFT City.
