Modi's Student-Centric Approach at Global Investors Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has adjusted his schedule for the Global Investors Summit to accommodate students taking exams. His efforts to ensure their convenience and inspire them through initiatives like 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' have been lauded by Madhya Pradesh officials, highlighting his commitment to education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 23-02-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 21:17 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has modified his itinerary for the Global Investors Summit in Bhopal to prioritize student convenience during exams. Originally scheduled to depart at 9:45 am, Modi will now leave at 10 am, ensuring reduced disruption for students heading to exam centers.

The summit, 'Invest Madhya Pradesh - Global Investors Summit-2025', is set for February 24-25, with Modi spearheading its launch. His decision reflects his longstanding focus on educational initiatives, showcased by his popular 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' program, which engages and motivates students.

During his visit to Madhya Pradesh, Modi also laid the foundation stone for a new medical research institute in Chhatarpur. His presence underscores a commitment to both economic investment and educational advancement, with plans to attend further events in Bhopal before staying at Raj Bhavan overnight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

