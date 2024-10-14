Left Menu

Power Struggle: Enel's Response Under Fire After Sao Paulo Blackout

Enel SpA faces criticism after a storm-induced blackout in Sao Paulo leaves 537,000 without power, prompting calls to cancel their operating concession. The company is also under scrutiny in Chile for similar incidents. Enel has been fined 320 million reais since 2018 for service delays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 21:51 IST
Power Struggle: Enel's Response Under Fire After Sao Paulo Blackout
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A violent storm left Sao Paulo, Latin America's largest city, grappling with a blackout affecting half a million consumers, with the power distributor Enel SpA facing criticism and political pressure over the delay in power restoration. Despite deploying their contingency plan, concerns arose over inadequate manpower to address the crisis.

Five people lost their lives as the storm's winds exceeded 100 km/h, damaging infrastructure critically. Regulatory bodies Aneel and Arsesp have expressed dissatisfaction with Enel's response, escalating to potential recommendations to terminate the company's operational contract.

Enel's struggles are echoed in Chile, where similar service failures have provoked governmental inspection. Recent frequent blackouts and the company's ineffective countermeasures have led to substantial fines totaling 320 million reais since 2018. In response, criticism has also targeted federal oversight for shortcomings in ensuring the distributor's accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024