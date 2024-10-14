Left Menu

India and US Forge Landmark Predator Drone Deal

India and the US are finalizing a significant deal worth Rs 32,000 crore for 31 Predator drones and a maintenance facility in India. The Cabinet Committee on Security has approved the acquisition, with 15 drones for the Navy and the rest split between the Air Force and Army.

MQ-9B Predator drone (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a landmark development for India's defense sector, the country is poised to enhance its surveillance capabilities through a monumental Rs 32,000 crore deal with the United States. This strategic agreement involves the acquisition of 31 Predator drones and the establishment of a comprehensive maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility within India. The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has given the green light for this significant procurement, designating 15 drones for the Indian Navy, while the remaining will be evenly distributed between the Air Force and the Army.

The official signing of the Foreign Military Sales contract, earmarked for 31 Predator drones and the MRO facility, is slated for tomorrow. Defense sources have revealed to ANI that the contract will be finalized in the presence of a visiting delegation of American military and corporate officials. Key Indian defense figures, including the Joint Secretary and Acquisition Manager for naval systems, are expected to attend the signing ceremony. Over the years, discussions regarding this deal have been extensive. The last-minute hurdles were overcome during a recent Defence Acquisition Council meeting, a crucial step as the validity of the offer was set to expire on October 31.

The Indian military plans to station these advanced drones at strategic locations across the country, including INS Rajali near Chennai, Porbandar in Gujarat, and facilities in Sarsawa and Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. This tri-services acquisition stems from an exhaustive scientific assessment conducted by the armed forces to determine the necessary numbers and deployment locations for optimal operational efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

