Joint Operation Uncovers Explosive Cache at Indo-Myanmar Border

In a decisive joint operation, the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police seized 39,900 detonators near the Indo-Myanmar border. The operation highlights effective intelligence and coordination. Separately, significant amounts of marijuana and currency were recovered in Mizoram operations, leading to multiple apprehensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 10:18 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 10:18 IST
Assam Rifles, Mizoram Police with recovered detonators. (Photo X @ The Assam Rifles). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a successful joint operation by the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police, a staggering 39,900 detonators were seized at the Indo-Myanmar border. Intelligence reports had indicated the movement of war-like supplies near the Tayo River, prompting authorities to intercept a motorbike in the vicinity. The rider managed to escape across the river, abandoning the bike, which upon search, revealed the detonators and a mobile phone, according to an official release.

This operation showcases the importance of effective intelligence gathering and meticulous planning. The recovered items have been transferred to the Mizoram Police for further investigation. Authorities are awaiting additional information regarding the origins and intended use of the detonators.

In related news, previous operations in Champhai, Mizoram, led to the recovery of marijuana and Indian currency totaling over Rs 95 lakh. In two separate raids, 7.36 kgs of marijuana and Rs 90 lakh in cash were seized. Suspects apprehended include a 33-year-old individual and a 38-year-old Myanmar national. The items and persons involved have been handed over to the Excise & Narcotics department for further legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

