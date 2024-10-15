Left Menu

Global Markets: Mixed Reactions Amid Tech Stocks Surge and Oil Price Drop

Global markets showcased mixed reactions with stagnant European shares and U.S. futures, soaring tech stocks, and falling oil prices. Investors observed cautious optimism as Israel refrains from striking Iranian energy targets and China's additional borrowing plans to boost the economy appear to underwhelm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 14:20 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 14:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European markets opened with little change in shares on Tuesday following Wall Street's surge to record highs overnight. Meanwhile, oil prices fell sharply due to reports that Israel would avoid striking Iranian energy infrastructure.

Chinese stocks tumbled as investors found recent reports of additional government borrowing to stimulate the economy less than inspiring. The STOXX 600 index in Europe saw minor declines after Monday's rise, keeping it close to record highs set in September. Oil and gas sectors faced declines, while airlines saw gains due to dipping energy costs.

In the U.S., significant gains were achieved with chip stocks leading as Nvidia jumped 2.4% amidst a burgeoning third-quarter earnings season. Investors' confidence grew on indications of a 'soft landing' in the U.S. economy with steady growth and marginal cooling in the labor market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

