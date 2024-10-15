Biz2X Breaks Rs 9,000 Crore Milestone in Loan Disbursements: The Power of AI in Digital Lending

Biz2X has announced a significant achievement, surpassing the Rs 9,000 crore mark in loan disbursements. The company attributes this milestone to its AI-driven digital lending platform, DigiKred, optimizing lending for Indian financial institutions.

The platform is projected to add another Rs 5,000 crore in loan disbursements by FY2025, extending its influence in the financial sector. Biz2X reports an impressive annual growth rate of about 30%, driven by collaborations with top financial institutions.

Expanding into the UAE and Saudi Arabia, Biz2X aims to accelerate client acquisition and enhance services in these regions. The company remains dedicated to promoting financial inclusion and fueling innovation in India's fintech space.

(With inputs from agencies.)