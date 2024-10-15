Reliance Stocks Tumble Amid Profit Slump
Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd fell 2% after reporting a 5% profit decline in its July-September quarter, affected by weak oil refining and petrochemical business. The company's market valuation dropped by Rs 38,811.03 crore, impacting wider markets. Meanwhile, its retail and telecom sectors maintained stable performance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 16:52 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 16:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Reliance Industries Ltd shares dropped by 2% on Tuesday following a 5% dip in net profit for the July-September quarter.
The stock closed at Rs 2,687.90 on BSE, after a significant decline that affected broader market indexes.
Retail and telecom divisions remained stable, unlike the struggling oil-to-chemical business.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
VVS Laxman Strengthens India's Cricket Future with Strategic Excellence
Indian Markets Dip Amid US Election Volatility; Nifty, Sensex Take a Hit
Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 17 Indian Fishermen Amid Rising Tensions
Jaishankar and Blinken to Discuss Global Issues Amid Rising US-India Strategic Importance
India, Australia, and New Zealand Dominate ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Ups