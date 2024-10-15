IndiGo Ventures Soars with New Investment Fund Approval

The largest airline in the country, IndiGo, has announced a significant development as its corporate venture, IndiGo Ventures, receives the nod from the market regulator, Sebi, to launch a venture capital fund. The fund is expected to kick off its investment activities by the end of the fiscal year 2024-25.

IndiGo Ventures has secured Alternative Investment Fund approval from SEBI, a major step that will allow it to make strategic investments in startups that are innovating within the aviation sector and beyond. The investment will target pre-Series A, Series A, and Series B funding rounds, focusing on companies with the potential to revolutionize the industry.

In addition to aviation-focused technologies, IndiGo Ventures aims to invest in consumer startups that enhance the passenger experience in travel, lifestyle, hospitality, and transportation. Pre-investment activities are underway, involving discussions with select startups and their founders, setting the stage for a new era of innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)