Left Menu

IndiGo Ventures Soars with New Investment Fund Approval

IndiGo Ventures has received approval from SEBI for a venture capital fund targeting startups in aviation and consumer sectors. It will invest in early-stage companies, including those in travel and lifestyle, with plans to begin investing by fiscal year-end 2024-25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 19:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The largest airline in the country, IndiGo, has announced a significant development as its corporate venture, IndiGo Ventures, receives the nod from the market regulator, Sebi, to launch a venture capital fund. The fund is expected to kick off its investment activities by the end of the fiscal year 2024-25.

IndiGo Ventures has secured Alternative Investment Fund approval from SEBI, a major step that will allow it to make strategic investments in startups that are innovating within the aviation sector and beyond. The investment will target pre-Series A, Series A, and Series B funding rounds, focusing on companies with the potential to revolutionize the industry.

In addition to aviation-focused technologies, IndiGo Ventures aims to invest in consumer startups that enhance the passenger experience in travel, lifestyle, hospitality, and transportation. Pre-investment activities are underway, involving discussions with select startups and their founders, setting the stage for a new era of innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024