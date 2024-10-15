Left Menu

India's Procurement of Predator Drones: Boosting Defence Capabilities

India has secured a $4 billion deal with the US to procure 31 Predator drones to enhance its military capabilities along the border with China. The agreement marks a significant development in defense collaboration between the two nations, emphasizing increased military ties and technology sharing.

India has taken a major step in bolstering its defense capabilities by securing a $4 billion deal to procure 31 Predator drones from the US, aimed at enhancing combat readiness along its contested border with China.

Signed in the presence of senior defense officials from both countries, the agreement underscores the growing military cooperation between India and the US, a relationship that has seen significant developments in recent years.

The procurement, finalized ahead of the US presidential elections, further cements strategic ties and emphasizes the shared commitment to interoperability and advanced defense technology sharing exemplified by recent pacts between the two nations.

